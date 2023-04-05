Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,246. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

