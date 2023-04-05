Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.88. 93,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,582. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

