Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 2,244,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.