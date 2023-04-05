Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. 207,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

