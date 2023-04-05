Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $9 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,956. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

