Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,727,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

