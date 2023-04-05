Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,050. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.