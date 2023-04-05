Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,671. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

