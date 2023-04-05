Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,809. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

