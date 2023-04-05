Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. 1,058,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

