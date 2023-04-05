Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 137,243 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 432.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,243 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 1,227,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

