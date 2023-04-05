GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.07

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 100950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.57.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.