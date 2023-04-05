GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

