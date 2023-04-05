GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

