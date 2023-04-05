GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,082 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

