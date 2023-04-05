GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.85%.

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

