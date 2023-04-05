GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

