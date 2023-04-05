GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $363.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

