GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.