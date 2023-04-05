Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

