Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Up 2.8%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.
