Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.75

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 661974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

