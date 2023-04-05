Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Trading Up 5%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 68,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 75,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Global Energy Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

