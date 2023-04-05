Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

