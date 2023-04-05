Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.