Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 36,349,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,188,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

Gfinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.