GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $246.32 million and $1.98 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

