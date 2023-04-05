Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
GIPR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 5,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.27. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIPR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
