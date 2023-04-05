General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.