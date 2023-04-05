Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.