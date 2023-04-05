Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.08

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 26075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

