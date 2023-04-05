GDS Wealth Management Sells 5,947 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

AVGO traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.89. 494,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.