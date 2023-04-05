GDS Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $39.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,598.36. 107,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,497.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,139.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.