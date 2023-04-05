GDS Wealth Management Sells 18,040 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.70. 1,386,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

