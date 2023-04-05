GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,081 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.29. 284,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

