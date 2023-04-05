GDS Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.67. The company had a trading volume of 140,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $705.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.24. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

