GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $293.20

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.20 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 293.40 ($3.64), with a volume of 536459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.96) to GBX 420 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 335 ($4.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

GB Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.68. The company has a market capitalization of £715.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

GB Group Company Profile

In other GB Group news, insider Richard Longdon acquired 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($123,555.74). 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

