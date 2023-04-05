Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 32357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

