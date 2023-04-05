Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.82

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 30599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

GAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

