Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.09. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 84,816 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
