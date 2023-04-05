Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.09. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 84,816 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

