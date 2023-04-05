FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Redwire Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwire in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NYSE RDW opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

