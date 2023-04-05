Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 28.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) shares traded up 28.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.09. 256,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 100,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 10.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
