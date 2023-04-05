Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 28.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) shares traded up 28.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.09. 256,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 100,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 10.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 767,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Further Reading

