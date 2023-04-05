FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 2,955,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,255,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.