Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period.

Freshpet stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

