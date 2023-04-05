Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 320,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 180,057 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

