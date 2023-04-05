Focused Investors LLC Has $228.32 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 7.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $228,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

