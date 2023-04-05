Flare (FLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.18 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Flare has a market cap of $433.13 million and $12.18 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,331,446,606 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,327,723,832.52922 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03469558 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $11,750,196.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

