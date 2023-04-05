Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 645,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 591,564 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Amundi increased its position in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

