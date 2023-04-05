Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 645,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 591,564 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Amundi increased its position in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

