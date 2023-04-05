First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,822 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.59% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.
About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
