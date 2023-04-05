First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 145,926 shares.The stock last traded at $98.51 and had previously closed at $99.81.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
